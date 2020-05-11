Roku Premiere brings 4K HDR streaming to your TV at a low of $29 (Save 26%)

- May. 11th 2020 8:30 am ET

Get this deal
$39 $29
0

Amazon currently offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $39, today’s offer saves you 26% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sporting 4K HDR playback, Roku’s Premiere steamer is a great way to enhance an existing TV with smart capabilities. With access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+, you’ll have no problem enjoying all of your favorite content, as well. Also included is Roku’s remote with shortcut buttons to those popular streaming services. Over 11,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more. 

At $29, Roku Premier is about as affordable as it gets for a streaming stick, let alone one that comes equipped with 4K HDR playback support. For comparison, it carries the same price tag as the brand’s most affordable streaming media player, the Express HD. Not to mention you’d shell out $50 right now to bring home the comparable Fire TV 4K option from Amazon.

For more ways to upgrade your home theater, over the weekend we spotted a notable discount on the Sonos Playbase, which delivers AirPlay 2 and upgraded TV audio for $560. Down from $699, this is one deal you won’t want to miss out on. Check out all the details right here.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$39 $29
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

In recent years, the streaming media player market has expanded exponentially to include price points for every budget. On top of nearly every major player being involved in this space, various TV manufacturers are now building in streaming functionality to their products. Apple, Roku, Xioami, and Amazon remain to be the most popular names amongst the set-top streaming box category.
Home Theater Roku

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go