Roku Premiere brings 4K HDR streaming to your TV at a low of $29 (Save 26%)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $39, today’s offer saves you 26% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sporting 4K HDR playback, Roku’s Premiere steamer is a great way to enhance an existing TV with smart capabilities. With access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+, you’ll have no problem enjoying all of your favorite content, as well. Also included is Roku’s remote with shortcut buttons to those popular streaming services. Over 11,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more.

At $29, Roku Premier is about as affordable as it gets for a streaming stick, let alone one that comes equipped with 4K HDR playback support. For comparison, it carries the same price tag as the brand’s most affordable streaming media player, the Express HD. Not to mention you’d shell out $50 right now to bring home the comparable Fire TV 4K option from Amazon.

For more ways to upgrade your home theater, over the weekend we spotted a notable discount on the Sonos Playbase, which delivers AirPlay 2 and upgraded TV audio for $560. Down from $699, this is one deal you won’t want to miss out on. Check out all the details right here.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

