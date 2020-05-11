Protect your Switch with PDP’s Elite Case Kit for $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the PDP Elite Edition Nintendo Switch Starter Kit for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. In fact, this is $10 less than just buying this case on its own. The officially licensed kit includes the rigid EVA case with a textured fabric and leatherette design, a built-in 6-game card case, silicone Joy-Con grips, a USB C power/charging cable, and a red cleaning cloth with the Switch logo on it. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if the textured design and add-on goodies don’t do anything for you, take a look at Amazon’s in-house solution. It’s hard-shell case safely stows your console and controllers alongside 10-game cards and more for $13 Prime shipped.

But we have several other options on sale right now starting from $10 as well. You can browse through those options in our previous roundup and be sure to checkout this deal on PowerA’s wireless Enhanced Pokémon Switch controller.

Here are all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals and the latest Ubisoft eShop sale. And don’t forget to check out the Breath of the Wild Stables LEGO Ideas kit as well as the new Uniqlo Pokémon and Mario collections.

More on the P DP Elite Edition Switch Starter Kit:

Play anywhere and stay powered up with the Elite Edition Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch! this Kit Includes a stylish case, USB-C power cable and Silicone grips to add comfort to your Joy-Con. Includes USB C power cable to charge your Switch accessories…Includes cleaning cloth…case stores console, 6 games and various accessories.

