Canon’s latest refurb sale offers deals on DSLR cameras, lenses, more

Canon has kicked off a new refurbished sale today, discounting various DSLR, lenses, and accessories. Free shipping is available on most orders but does vary by product category. Headlining is the EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit at $480. As a comparison, it originally sold for $749 and is currently down to $599 at Amazon in new condition, which is the all-time low there. Notable features here include a 24.1-megapixel sensor and support for 4K video. There’s also an impressive autofocus system “that helps you get the photo you want right as the moment happens.” At today’s price, it’s a great mid-range DSLR if you’re looking to get started with a standalone camera. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Rebel EOS T7 with the 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses at $360 shipped. It typically goes for around $500. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s best deals in Canon’s refurbished sale. This is a great chance to pick up some new camera equipment at a steep discount. Browse the entire promotion right here.

Canon Rebel SL3 features:

The EOS Rebel SL3 is the lightest and smallest Canon EOS DSLR camera to date. Its compact construction is accompanied by excellent usability, including a rounded grip that can sit comfortably in your hand. Conveniently sized for everyday use, the EOS Rebel SL3 means less missed opportunities and more memories preserved.

