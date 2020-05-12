Take back HDMI, SD, and USB-A with HooToo’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: $16 (Save 55%)

- May. 12th 2020 1:34 pm ET

0

HooToo-US (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code SMNEUMS8 at checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. It only takes one time to be caught without a necessary port to realize just how handy having a hub like this can be. Once armed with it, you’ll add HDMI, SD, and three USB-A ports at your disposal. There’s also a USB-C port that supports up to 100-watts of passthrough-charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If USB-A is what you’ve been missing, check out Amazon’s in-house USB-C Adapter for $8. It works with everything from storage to peripherals, making it a compact and worthwhile option to have around.

For those that wield a MacBook Air or Pro, swing by my review of AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub to see if it’s a good fit for your needs. It slots into two Thunderbolt 3 ports and checks every box that I have on my list.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • 6-In-1 USB C hub: connects to the latest MacBook Pro or USB-C devices and adds, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x SD card slot, and 3 x USB 3. 0 Ports
  • Crisp 4K HDMI video reproduction: mirror or extend your device’s screen with the USB C to HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or full HD 1080P videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors
  • 100W Power delivery: The USB C dongle can support pass-through charging of up to 100W. Charging your MacBook or other USB C port Devices while connecting multiple peripherals and transferring data

