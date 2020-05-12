Smartphone Accessories: mophie 3-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $112 (20% off), more

- May. 12th 2020 10:24 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $111.96 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Perfect for knocking out all of your nightstand’s power needs, the mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad has room for an iPhone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch. It’ll be able to dish out 7.5W of power to a device with the Qi charging surface, and then a dedicated charging puck lets you refuel your Apple wearable, as well as a divot for AirPods. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 145 customers. 

Ditch the mophie tax when you opt for the OLEBR 3-in-1 Charging Stand instead. This model still lets you refuel the same regimen of devices as the featured deal, but without the wireless charging capabilities. Not only does it carry a 4/5 star rating form 3,100 customers, but it’ll only cost you $27.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live yesterday:

mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Case Pad helps keep all your everyday-carry Apple accessories charged. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location.

Charge Through Lightweight Cases: Power Can Be Sent Through Cases Up to 3 millimeter Thick. Premium ultrasuede finish: The premium ultrasuede finish adds a touch of style to any tabletop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Mophie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go