TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Light Switch returns to Amazon low at $18 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Smart Light Switch for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the all-time low set only once before. For comparison, we’ve only seen this discount beaten once before on a 3-pack, which dropped the individual price to $16.50 each. With support for both Alexa and Google Assistant control, this light switch is an affordable step towards whole-home smart lighting without needing to replace every bulb. Plus, TP-Link’s Kasa bulb works over Wi-Fi, so you won’t have to pick up an extra hub. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 6,200 customers.

If you’re like me and can’t do an in-wall installation due to renting, or just don’t want to worry about getting the switch configured, TP-Link’s Mini Kasa Smart Plug may be a better choice. This $15 alternative brings much of the same functionality into your smart home, and will even save you some extra cash along the way.

This morning we spotted a 44% discount on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which comes bundled with a Chime Pro at a new 2020 low of $170. Or if you’re in search of an upgrade more fitting for a Siri setup, iDevices’ HomeKit Dimmer Switch has dropped to $64.50.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

