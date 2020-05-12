Bring JOBY’s GorillaPod starter set to your iPhoneography kit at $20 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY GorillaPod Starter Kit for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from its $30 regular going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, the best in months, and matches the Amazon all-time low. JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to prop up your smartphone just about anywhere for snapping a photo or shooting video. Alongside an adjustable smartphone mount, there are also attachments to secure everything from a GoPro to flashlight onto the GorillaPod. Over 110 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More below.

If you already have a smartphone mount in your kit, JOBY’s GorillaPod Magnetic Mini at $15 is a more affordable way to bring home a flexible tripod. You’ll find a similar design to the featured deal, just without all the extra mounts and accessories. This option also has magnetic feet, providing even more utility.

For more ways to upgrade your photography kit, be sure to swing by Fujifilm’s Spring Sale. With everything from discounted mirrorless cameras and lenses to starter bundles and accessories, you’ll be able to lock-in upwards of $1,000 in savings.

JOBY GorillaPod Starter Kit features:

The black/red GorillaPod Starter Kit from Joby has a ball and socket design with flexible legs that can stand, wrap, and hold onto various surfaces. The 3 oz pocket- and travel-size support folds to a length of 5.8″, and it is constructed from ABS plastic and stainless steel. The kit comes with five interchangeable accessory mounts, including a 1/4″-20 threaded camera mount, cold shoe mount, GoPro mount, smartphone clamp, and flashlight/microphone mount, lending itself to different photo and video applications.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!