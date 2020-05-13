DJI Osmo packs a 4K camera and 3-axis gimbal at $199 (Refurb, Orig. $649)

DJI’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Osmo 4K Camera and 3-Axis Gimbal for $199 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $649, we’ve more recently been seeing refurbished units sell for $279. Today’s offer is good for an up to $450 discount and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 4K camera, DJI’s Osmo stands out from other options in this product category with a mount to hold your smartphone in place for monitor live feeds, reviewing recordings, and tweaking settings. Armed with its 3-axis gimbal, you’ll be able to record cinematically-smooth footage at up to 120FPS. Rated 3.9/5 stars and dive into our hands-on review of the Osmo+ for a better idea of what to expect. DJI includes its standard 1-year warranty with purchase.

If you’re just looking to make the videos recorded on your smartphone a bit smoother, opt for the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 instead. Going with this alternative scores you much of the same 3-axis gimbal technology, but without a built-in 4K camera. Though that exclusion brings the price down to $119, making for a much more affordable solution to shaky videos.

Or for a convenient way to prop up your handset when taking stationary photos or videos, JOBY’s GripTight tripod will only set you back $50. It includes a universal smartphone mount alongside JOBY’s signature flexible legs.

DJI Osmo 4K Camera and Gimbal features:

Motion without blur. Action shots without shake. Perfect video even when you move. Thanks to advanced technologies specifically designed to keep the camera flat no matter how you move it, the DJI Osmo helps you record videos and take photos like never before. It is much more than just a camera. It helps you create with more freedom than ever.

