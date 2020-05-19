Amazon has some great deals running on Avalon water dispensers. One standout is the Avalon A13 Electric Bottleless model for $239.99 shipped in black or stainless steel. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $400, today’s offer is $160 or 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and there best price we can find. The Avalon A13 comes with everything you need for installation as well as a dual water filtration system and a self-cleaning UV light plus ozone feature to keep things in good shape for you. This model will provide you and your family with crisp cold, cool and piping hot water (child safety lock included) on-demand so you never have to deal with a Brita or the kettle again. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for even more Avalon deals.

Now, one thing to keep in mind about the A13 bottles model above is that it requires a full installation to tap into your water lines. Fortunately, it ships with an installation kit including tubing, push connect adapters, a sink adapter with shut-off valve, and more. But if that sounds like more hassle than it’s worth for you, check out the bottom loader below instead.

Also over at Amazon and matched at Best Buy, the Avalon A14 Electronic Bottom Loading Cooler Water Dispenser is on sale for $209.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350, today’s offer is $140 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. An ideal alternative to today’s lead deal, this one carries one of those large blue jugs of water, neatly stowed away in the bottom of the unit with no installation required. Also rated 4+ stars, the feature set is mostly the same as our lead deal otherwise, including three temperature settings and more.

But if the idea of a big water dispenser is overkill for you, grab a $17 Brita pitcher and call it a day. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more deals.

More on the Avalon A13 Electric Bottleless model:

Provide a constant supply of clean cold, room temperature and hot water with this Avalon water cooler. The bottleless design eliminates the need for jugs, while the 1500-gal. lifespan of the filters ensures long-lasting use. This Avalon water cooler is self-cleaning for reduced required maintenance, and a simplified installation process ensures you don’t have to use a technician.

