Take full control of your Switch, Nintendo’s Pro gamepad now $59 (Reg. $70)

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. The price will appear in the cart. Regularly $70, like it still fetches from Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, today’s offer is more than 15% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. Nintendo’s official pro controller brings a much more familiar form-factor to your Switch experience and is ideal for navigation-intensive experiences like Breath of the Wild. Features include built-in motion controls, a pair of analog sticks, an integrated amiibo reader, and an included USB-C charging cable. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

However, you can get a very similar experience with PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controllers for Switch as well. Currently starting at under $38, these officially licensed controllers come with a 2-year warranty and will provide a similar dual-analog stick setup for less. Just keep in mind, they run on a pair of AA batteries (for up to 30-hours) and don’t include the amiibo reader.

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your gaming sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Black). It includes motion controls, HD rumble and built-in amiibo functionality. A must-have for classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it can be used with the Switch, whether it’s docked or undocked. It is available in black with a circuit detail on the front. It also features sturdy hand-gripping material.

