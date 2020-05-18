After officially unveiling the new Paper Mario game for Switch last week, Nintendo has now launched a new Sonic eShop sale. Along with some of SEGA’s classic mascot platformers, a new anime event and the Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale adds a series of fresh new price drops to the eShop for your at-home gaming enjoyment. Starting from $6, titles include Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2, SONIC FORCES, DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ, What Remains of Edith Finch, Ni no Kuni, and more. Down below you’ll find our top picks from the sale while the rest of today’s game deals can be found right here.

Sonic eShop sale + more:

Outside of today’s new Sonic The Hedgehog eShop sale, last week WHAT THE GOLF? pre-orders hit the eShop at 25% off. You can read all about that right here and be sure to check all of the new Switch Online NES/SNES games including Wild Guns and Rygar.

We also have some Switch accessory deals staring from $5 as well as the Twelve South AirFly so you can connect your AirPods to your Nintendo console.

More on SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog:

SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog includes Mega Play, previously only available in the Sonic the Hedgehog arcade game. Familiar stages will feel new again as you race against time to the finish line. It’s a thrilling challenge for seasoned Sonic fans! With features such as Drop Dash from Sonic Mania, Ring Keep Mode, and stage select, Sonic is a fun and accessible game for all players! Japanese, English…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!