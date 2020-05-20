Nintendo Switch/Lite cases and accessories from $8: PowerA, PDP, HORI, more

Amazon is now offering the Spyro edition PowerA Travel Stealth Kit and Case for Nintendo Switch at $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, it usually sells in the $18 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed bundle includes earbuds, a screen protector, and a custom cleaning cloth, on top of the zippered soft shell case. Inside, you’ll find felt lining, storage for 10 game cards, an additional pocket for stowing accessories, and a built-in play stand. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. But if the Spyro design doesn’t work for you, head below for even more Switch case and accessory deals from $8.

More Switch Accessory Deals:

While we are talking Nintendo peripherals, the Switch Pro Controller is still on sale for $59 as well as Nintendo’s Labo VR and Variety kits from $19. You’ll also want to browse through the new SEGA and Ubisoft eShop sales.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest series of SNES games landing on Switch Online and the brand new Paper Mario game known as The Origami King.

More on the PowerA Travel Stealth Kit:

Includes earbuds with inline mic, screen protector with applicator, and custom cleaning cloth

Zippered soft outer shell fits Console in handheld mode perfectly

Internal felt lining features storage for 10 game cards, a mesh storage pocket for earbuds and cables, and built in play Stand for tabletop mode

Officially Licensed by Nintendo Switch

