Save 52% on Nintendo’s Labo VR and Variety kits for Switch starting at $19

- May. 19th 2020 3:30 pm ET

0

Target is currently offering the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set for $19.99 with free delivery on orders over $35. RedCard members will be able to score it for $19 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, you’ll save up to 52% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Nintendo’s Labo kit allows you to assemble a cardboard VR headset and blaster. Alongside being able to complete a series of mini games, you can design your own immersive experiences and even play games like Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey in virtual reality. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 410 customers and we said it was “a dang good entry-level VR platform worth the cardboard it’s assembled out of” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Target is also offering the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $19.99, or with the same RedCard holder discount to $19. Typically $40, today’s offer saves you 52% and matches the all-time low. Nintendo’s Labo Variety Kit has you assemble five different cardboard creations for your Switch that range from an RC car and fishing rod, to fully-functioning piano and even a Mario Kart 8-compatible motor bike. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For another way to upgrade your Switch setup, Nintendo’s Pro Controller is currently on sale for $59, bringing a typical gamepad into the mix. You’ll find that and much more in the realm of video game discounts in our guide.

Nintendo Labo VR Starter Kit features:

Introducing your gateway into one of the most immersive, robust Nintendo Labo kits to date, this one combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer, and family-friendly play for a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves. Just add your Nintendo Switch console and its Joy-Con controllers to feel your creations come to life as you and your family blast through an alien invasion and more.

