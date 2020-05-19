With the yesterday’s SEGA and anime sales still in full swing, Nintendo is now offering some great deals on family Switch games and more. The new Family Time sale kicks off today alongside a host of indie hits and others. In celebration of PAC-MAN’s 40th Birthday celebration — be sure to check out all the new hardware and arcade gear — you’ll also find some nice deals on everyone’s favorite maze runner as well as some other classic NAMCO titles. Head below for all of today’s new family-friendly eShop deals from $5 (plus some others) and over to this morning’s roundup for more.

Family Switch games on sale:

As we mentioned above, there are several SEGA titles and more on sale via the eShop right now as well. You can browse through all of those right here. However, we also have some great Switch peripherals on sale today including the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, all-time lows on the Toy-Con Labo kits, and more right here.

On top of today’s family Switch game sale and the aforementioned accessories, the latest in Nintendo news has WHAT THE GOLF? pre-orders at 25% off, a series of new SNES games including Wild Guns landing on Switch Online, and us eagerly awaiting the release of the brand new Paper Mario game.

More on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle:

The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.

