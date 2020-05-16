This Timbuk2 sale lets you refresh your MacBook bag from $40 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering a variety of Timbuk2 backpacks from $40, continue reading to find all of the details. From the sale, our top pick is the Timbuk2 Tuck Pack in Black for $59.19 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve spotted for this colorway in 2020. This backpack sports a standout style that’s spacious enough to stow a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s comprised of water-resistant fabric, helping protect your gear from liquid damage. You’ll be able to stow a water bottle easily thanks to the inclusion of a side pocket. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Further down you can find more Timbuk2 gear on sale from $40.

More Timbuk2 gear on sale:

No matter which bag you land on, I highly recommend adding a protective layer of Scotchgard to it for $10. It’s unique formula blocks stains, allowing you easily wipe them away later on. My latest pair of shoes is comprise of gray and white fabric and I’ve been able to consistently wipe away marks thanks to Scotchgard.

Oh, and don’t forget that a multitude of Thule backpacks are still discounted on Amazon. Price drops found there will yield up to $45 off.

Timbuk2 Tuck Pack features:

Enough with the tricks. Sometimes we need to keep it simple. A straightforward roll-top, its weight and volume are medium, its pocketing effective, laptop protection legit, and on-bike comfort and visibility for real. We love its streamlined look and straightforward philosophy. Why make things harder than they have to be?

