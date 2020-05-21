Rivet’s Cove sofa is a mid-century living room upgrade: $364 (Reg. $700)

- May. 21st 2020 4:53 pm ET

Amazon is offering its Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Tufted Sofa with Tapered Legs in Light Grey for $364.07 shipped. Normally up to $700, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re in need of a new couch, and haven’t been able to go out furniture shopping these past few months, then Amazon has you covered. You’re even given a 30-day free return window in case it doesn’t quite match your decor the same way that you were expecting it to after viewing it online. This mid-century sofa is a great addition to any space, given its tapered legs and light grey colorway. The cushions are even removable, making for super simple cleaning. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just need something extra for when family comes to visit? Well, pick up the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa. It’s just $85.50 shipped and offers enough seating for multiple people, thanks to its 880-pound weight limit.

Finish your living room upgrade with Sone & Beam’s Pallet Coffee Table. It’s on sale for 50% off, dropping to under $178 shipped at Amazon right now.

Amazon Rivet Sofa features:

  • Sturdy hardwood frame and solid beech wood legs
  • Mid-century modern
  • Removable cushions for easy cleaning
  • Simple assembly; just attach legs

