Save $150 on ASUS’ high-end ROG Strix 1440p UltraWide 100Hz Gaming Monitor

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 35-inch 1440p UltraWide 100Hz Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $750 going rate, this matches our last mention and is the best available. If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming monitor, this is it. I absolutely love UltraWide and having both 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate here really sets the bar high. You’ll get the quality that ASUS’ ROG Strix line is known for, alongside the unique design and even the ROG logo projected underneath the monitor. On the back, you’ll find two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort, as well as dual USB 3.0 hookups if you plug it into your computer. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the 1440p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate to save some cash. LG’s 29-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor is $227 shipped right now. I used this monitor for a friend’s new computer setup and it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

If you need a new computer as well, check out the Origin PC EON17-X. This laptop uses the same processor and GPU that a desktop does, offering insane performance in a portable package.

ASUS ROG Strix 35-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

The Republic of Gamers Strix XG35VQ 35″ 21:9 Curved 100 Hz FreeSync LCD Monitor from Asus is designed for users looking to take their games to the next level. It has a 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution, a fast 100 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and plenty of other helping gaming features designed to assist you on the battlefield. Moreover, its 1800R curvature places you right in the middle of the action for an immersive viewing experience. Connect this display to your system via HDMI or DisplayPort, then tilt, swivel, and adjust its height to you viewing preference. Otherwise, you can install an optional stand, mount, or arm using the VESA mounting holes on the back. For added convenience, it has a built-in USB 3.0 hub you can use to quickly and easily connect peripherals.

