Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower up to $120 off + more Gold Box yard tools

- May. 21st 2020 7:55 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Greenworks outdoor power tools. Shipping is free across the board and everything carries 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless Twin Force Lawn Mower at $279.40 shipped. Regularly between $348 and $399 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 30% or $120 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This model features a 20-inch cutting deck with dual blades that offer “better cut quality, superior mulching and bagging capabilities.” It ships with 4Ah and a 2Ah batteries, both of which are compatible with over 40 other G-MAX 40V Li-Ion tools, as well as the charger. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Greenworks 16-Inch 10 Amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal that will cost you $130. This one will also remove gas and oil from your yard work duties but you will have to deal with the cord and a smaller cutting deck. Also rated 4+ stars from thousands.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Greenworks Gold Box sale for additional yard tools at up to 30% off. Starting from $70, you’ll find a cordless pole saw and a nice hedge trimmer in there. But we also still have a solid deal running on this WORX mower bundle and there are plenty more eco-friendly yard tools on sale in our daily Green Deals roundup.

More on the Greenworks Cordless Twin Force Mower:

  • Your purchase includes: G-max 25302 Lawn mower (push button start & dual blades), battery charger, a 4Ah and 2Ah batteries
  • Dual battery ports with automatic switch-over for longer, uninterrupted run-times. Get an approximate runtime of 70 minutes using both batteries. Run-Time varies based on grass condition and operator technique
  • 20-inch cutting deck offers a balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity making it ideal for mid-sized areas, while dual blades offer better cut quality, superior mulching and bagging capabilities

