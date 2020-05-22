adidas Memorial Day kicks off with up to 50% off popular shoes, apparel, more

The adidas Memorial Day Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of shoes, apparel, and accessories for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. Take your next workout to a new level with the men’s Swift Run Shoes. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $68. These shoes are very versatile and can be worn during workouts or everyday activities. Designed for comfort, this style has a foam base and knit material that’s breathable. Rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Hit the jump to score even more deals from adidas.

Another top pick from this sale is the women’s Cloudfoam Pure Shoes. They’re currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $70. These lightweight shoes are great for everyday wear and its flexible design promotes a natural stride. You can also choose from over 10 fun color options for this spring. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

