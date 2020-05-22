Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount Elite $20 (Save $15), more

Amazon is currently offering the Scosche MagicMount Elite Magnetic Smartphone Mount for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low. Scosche’s MagicMount Elite features a pivoting design that can prop up an iPhone and other handsets at your desk, in the car, and more. Its magnetic design means this mount works with a wide range of devices in both portrait and landscape modes, as well. Over 155 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.
The MagicMount Elite is a magnetic cell phone mount for conveniently mounting your Smartphone or GPS device to any flat surface. The 30% stronger Rare-Earth neodymium magnets make it easy to hover a mobile device near the mount and lock it securely in place.
With the dual-pivot system, easily rotate the magnetic mount between portrait and landscape orientation in a snap. The cradle-free military design with strong metal provides extra strength and durability for years of use.
