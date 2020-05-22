Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount Elite $20 (Save $15), more

- May. 22nd 2020 10:31 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Scosche MagicMount Elite Magnetic Smartphone Mount for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low. Scosche’s MagicMount Elite features a pivoting design that can prop up an iPhone and other handsets at your desk, in the car, and more. Its magnetic design means this mount works with a wide range of devices in both portrait and landscape modes, as well. Over 155 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The MagicMount Elite is a magnetic cell phone mount for conveniently mounting your Smartphone or GPS device to any flat surface. The 30% stronger Rare-Earth neodymium magnets make it easy to hover a mobile device near the mount and lock it securely in place.

With the dual-pivot system, easily rotate the magnetic mount between portrait and landscape orientation in a snap. The cradle-free military design with strong metal provides extra strength and durability for years of use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
scosche

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go