Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount Elite $20 (Save $15), more

The MagicMount Elite is a magnetic cell phone mount for conveniently mounting your Smartphone or GPS device to any flat surface. The 30% stronger Rare-Earth neodymium magnets make it easy to hover a mobile device near the mount and lock it securely in place.

With the dual-pivot system, easily rotate the magnetic mount between portrait and landscape orientation in a snap. The cradle-free military design with strong metal provides extra strength and durability for years of use.