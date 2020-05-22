VUDU’s Memorial Day weekend sale has Spider-Man: Homecoming in 4K for $9, more

VUDU’s weekend deals are here and include Marvel best-sellers and more in HD and 4K at killer prices. One of our favorites is Spider-Man: Homecoming in 4K at $8.99. Normally $15 at Google Play, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked for this movie. I absolutely loved this movie, and really think that Tom Holland plays Spider-Man fantastically. Now that Marvel has brought Spider-Man into the MCU, it’s time to revamp the series for the third time. This first installment in the series really lays the groundwork for a fantastic reboot, especially given the current state of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites or drop by VUDU to view all of the discounted titles.

Our top picks:

Apple’s Memorial Day iTunes sale is currently going on with prices from just $5. You’ll find bundles, 4K, and more in this roundup, so be sure to swing by and take a look at what Apple has to offer.

More about Spider-Man Homecoming:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who made his sensational debut in CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING. Watch it in Extras+ mode, available on the Vudu mobile app, and experience bonuses synced to the movie.

