Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller hits $154 for Memorial Day ($75+ off)

Amazon is offering the Rachio 3rd-Generation 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $154.23 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $30. When it comes to smart sprinkler controllers, Rachio is one biggest names out there. It makes it simple to reduce water usage by anywhere from 30-50% with installation said to take 30-minutes or less. Once complete, it can be controlled from a smartphone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. You’ll be able to create schedules, monitor overall water usage, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Ditch Rachio branding in favor of Orbit’s Alexa-ready B-hyve 12-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller to spend $51 less. It clocks in at $93 and has a 4.4/5 star rating with nearly 3,000 reviews this far in to its lifecycle.
While you’re at it, why not outfit your home with Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell? It’s currently $60+ off with a deal that currently brings it down to $168. This is a great way to upgrade your entryway, both in looks and the functionality department.
Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller features:
- Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!
- Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.
- Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.
