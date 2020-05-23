Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller hits $154 for Memorial Day ($75+ off)

Amazon is offering the Rachio 3rd-Generation 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $154.23 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $30. When it comes to smart sprinkler controllers, Rachio is one biggest names out there. It makes it simple to reduce water usage by anywhere from 30-50% with installation said to take 30-minutes or less. Once complete, it can be controlled from a smartphone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. You’ll be able to create schedules, monitor overall water usage, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch Rachio branding in favor of Orbit’s Alexa-ready B-hyve 12-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller to spend $51 less. It clocks in at $93 and has a 4.4/5 star rating with nearly 3,000 reviews this far in to its lifecycle.

While you’re at it, why not outfit your home with Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell? It’s currently $60+ off with a deal that currently brings it down to $168. This is a great way to upgrade your entryway, both in looks and the functionality department.

Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!

Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

