Viathon carbon road and mountain bike 40% closeout, starting at $1,378

The Viathon M.1 GX Eagle Carbon Mountain Bike is a mountain bike with a versatile design for better performance anywhere on the trails. It has more clearance and a modern, slack trail geometry that keeps things loose no matter how tough the terrain gets. Mount a water bottle to the frame and stay hydrated for harder riding. SRAM Level TL disc brakes give you stopping power in any conditions, and the RockShox fork is both durable and easy to handle. Its SRAM drivetrain makes it easy to find a balanced ride, giving you the right performance no matter where you are on the mountain.