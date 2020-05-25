Viathon carbon road and mountain bike 40% closeout, starting at $1,378

It is time to hit the trails or open roads this summer with some amazing deals on Viathon carbon bikes at Moosejaw. These 2019 carbon fiber bikes (originally starting at $2400+) are loaded to the teeth with top end components and racing geometries and feature extremely low weights for easy climbing.
Viathon M.1 GX Eagle product description:
The Viathon M.1 GX Eagle Carbon Mountain Bike is a mountain bike with a versatile design for better performance anywhere on the trails. It has more clearance and a modern, slack trail geometry that keeps things loose no matter how tough the terrain gets. Mount a water bottle to the frame and stay hydrated for harder riding. SRAM Level TL disc brakes give you stopping power in any conditions, and the RockShox fork is both durable and easy to handle. Its SRAM drivetrain makes it easy to find a balanced ride, giving you the right performance no matter where you are on the mountain.
FEATURES OF THE VIATHON M.1 GX EAGLE CARBON MOUNTAIN BIKE:
- 1,035 gram size M frame, with derailleur and water bottle mounting hardware
- 29 inch wheels offer speed, with clearance for up to 2.4″ tires
- Confident handling thanks to a 120mm RockShox Reba RL fork, and modern long and slack trail geometry
- GX Eagle offers top-shelf range and performance without the sticker shock
- Rubberized slap guards on chain stay and down tube for added protection
- Mounts for three water bottles
- Comfortable ride courtesy of Fizik saddle and Ergon grips
- Stan’s wheels are the bar for lightweight tubeless setups
- Threaded bottom bracket adds both durability and serviceability
VIATHON M.1 GX EAGLE CARBON BUILD SPECIFICATIONS:
- Frame – Viathon M.1 Mountain 29″ Carbon Frame
- Fork – RockShox Reba Rl 29″ 120mm
- Headset – FSA
- Rear Derailleur – SRAM GX Eagle
- Shift Lever – SRAM GX Eagle Trigger Shifter
- Brakes – SRAM Level Tl
- Brake Rotor – SRAM Centerline 6-Bolt 160mm
- Bottom Bracket – SRAM Dub BSA 73mm
- Crankset – SRAM GX Eagle Dub 32T
- Cassette – SRAM XG-1275 Eagle 10-50T
- Chain – SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed
- Rear Axle – Shimano E-Thru Axle 148 x 12mm
- Wheel Set – Stan’S No Tubes Arch S1 Team 29 6-Bolt Disc
- Tires – Continental X-King 29 x 2.3 Front / 2.2 Rear Folding Black Chili
- Inner Tubes – Kenda
- Handle Bar – FSA Afterburner 740mm
- Grips – Ergon GA20
- Stem – FSA Afterburner 70 mm
- Seat Post – FSA Afterburner 400mm 0 Offset
- Saddle – Fizik Tundra M5 126mm S-Alloy
