Pocket HP Sprocket and print photos on-the-go while it’s under $90 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer for $89.85 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. Once you’ve add HP Sprocket to your repertoire, you’ll be ready to quickly and easily turn digital photos to print. It pairs with your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth and cranks out 2- by 3-inch photos that you pick using the mobile app. Each picture sports a sticky back, allowing you to easily place your new favorite photo almost anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re alright with carrying something larger, Polaroid’s Mint Pocket Printer is $60. It delivers affordability and larger prints by tacking on a bit of additional heft. Like HP Sprocket, it pairs with a smartphone, allowing you to create physical prints on the spot.

Need somewhere to stow your new gadget? You’re in luck. These backpack deals we spotted over Memorial Day weekend are still live and priced from $23. There you’ll find brands ranging from Osprey to Fossil and Thule to Timbuk2.

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer features:

Instant photos on the go– Easily print your favorite adventures on 2×3″ sticky-backed photo paper with this noir black smartphone-sized photo printer that’s designed to easily slip into your pocket, purse, or backpack

Get the print party started – Now you can connect multiple devices so you and your friends can print at the same time – plus the personalized LED light shows you whose photo is printing

Share the moments – Share customized photo albums with friends using the HP Sprocket app and keep the fun going

