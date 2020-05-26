Igloo’s BMX 52-quart cooler keeps ice for 5-days from $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Igloo BMX 52-quart Cooler for $79.99 shipped. Also at Target, where RedCard holders will save an additional 5%, dropping the price further to $75.99 shipped at checkout. Normally around $100, this is a match for our last mention, though the Target discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a massive 52-quart capacity, this cooler is designed to do it all. It has a 4- to 5-day ice retention rating at 90F, which means it’s perfect for use at the lake, beach, or anywhere else you plan to go this summer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The Coleman 50-quart Xtreme Cooler with Wheels is a great alternative if you need something a bit smaller and more affordable. It comes in at around $38 shipped on Amazon, which makes it a great buy. Coleman’s offering doesn’t sport quite as rugged of a build, meaning this would be a good option for more simple trips instead of something a bit rougher.

However, save even more with the Coleman 48-quart Performance Cooler. This model holds nearly as much as the 50-quart above, but instead of 5-day cooling, it’s only good for up to 3-days. At just $25 Prime shipped, this is an easy recommendation for the budget-minded.

Igloo BMX 52-quart Cooler:

Heavy duty blow-molded construction with reinforced base for increased strength and protection.

Extremely durable yet lightweight with proven 4-5 day ice retention at 90°F

UV inhibitors protect the cooler against sun damage for extended life. Capacity: 83 12-ounce cans, 52 quarts (49 liters)

Rust-resistant, stainless-steel hinge rods and hardware provide extended performance.

Rubberized T-grip latches keep lid secure. Threaded drain plug is garden hose compatible and features a non-slip, easy-grip stainless steel tethered cap

MaxCold body with 20% thicker foam and insulated lid provide advanced cooling performance and up to 5-day ice retention.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!