Even as smartphone cameras double-down and continue to get better, SANDMARC continues to crank out new camera accessories for the latest and greatest iPhone and Android devices. The all-new SANDMARC Motion Variable Filter is the company’s latest invention and it allows photographers and videographers alike to tackle long exposure and add cinematic motion blur to their creations. A standout feature for the latest iPhone users called out by SANDMARC is that it “enables you to shoot in Night mode in low light.” Continue reading to learn all about this new filter.

SANDMARC’s new Motion Variable Filter is comprised of multi-coated glass that provides users with a wide variety of ND levels. It weighs in at 0.7-ounces and sports an outer diameter 58mm. The lens twists left and right and users can choose whichever stop of light they’d like thanks to “precise markings” across outer shell of this lens.

Use-cases provided by SANDMARC include long exposure photography, the ability to add cinematic motion blur, and more control over when iPhone 11 Night mode kicks in. SANDMARC Motion Variable Filter is compatible with the company’s Anamorphic, Wide and Telephoto lenses. The latest Samsung, Google, and Huawei handsets are supported alongside every Apple smartphone dating back to iPhone 5.

The new SANDMARC Motion Variable Filter is available for pre-order now. Pricing is set at $99.99, which is in-line with what we’ve come to expect from similar SANDMARC products. It’s yet to show up on Amazon, but we expect it to debut alongside its other offerings soon. A ship date is not on display quite yet.

When it comes to smartphone lens add-ons, SANDMARC is up there with brands like Moment. It’s unsurprising given the attention to detail and build quality found in SANDMARC products. The new Motion Variable Filter continues down this path with a high-end look that’s bound to blend nicely with any iPhone.

There’s not much to dislike here except for the fact that this is once again an accessory that you need to carry with you. Apple tries really hard to make the built-in camera the best it can be, but filters and lenses can take things to the next level if you’re willing to carry one more thing. Most people aren’t, so this is a product that’s squarely aimed at folks looking for a break from the bulk of mirrorless and full-blown DSLR cameras.

