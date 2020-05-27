The previous Sony Extended Play sale is expected to get replaced by a fresh new Double Discounts PSN sale shortly. Sony has decided to continue its string of wide-ranging spring/summer sales via its digital storefront with a new promotion that offers even deeper deals for PlayStation Plus members today. Head below for all the details.

New Double Discounts PSN sale:

Today’s new Double Discounts PSN sale will kick off any time now (usually around 11 a.m. EST), although many of the game deals are already available. If you’re asking what exactly a Double Discount sale is? Well, it’s a giant PSN sale consisting of digital games across all genres, but the discount percentage is doubled for those with active PlayStation Plus memberships. Fortunately, PS Plus memberships are at one of the best prices of the year right now if you need a refresh or to jump in for the first time.

It’s hard to go wrong in the Double Discounts PSN sale as PS Plus members can receive up to 60% off. This is a great opportunity to fill out your back catalogue without leaving the couch or waiting for shipping. Of the many, one standout would be Persona 5 at just $13.99. Not to be confused with the Royal Edition that fetches $50 on Amazon, this is the standard version that goes for $20 at Amazon and offers up more than 100-hours of gameplay. But, this is the Double Discounts sale after all, which means PS Plus members can score this one for just $7.99, which is one of the best prices we have ever tracked.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here. A landing page for the sale will almost certainly go live anytime now and you can see more standouts from the event right here.

Here’s the new Iron Man PS VR and the Last of Us II PS4 Pro bundle. You’ll also want to make sure you go claim your May PS Plus freebies and head over to this morning’s roundup for even more PS4 deals.

More details from Sony:

PlayStation Store’s Double Discounts starts tomorrow! “What exactly is Double Discounts?”, you ask. It’s a fair question, with a fairly simple answer. A range of PS4 games are now on sale for a limited time. However, the percentage saving on each title is doubled if you’re a PS Plus member. So let’s say you’re eager to explore the vast open world of Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition), play the world’s greatest detective and battle supervillains in Batman: Return to Arkham, or turn from student to supernatural superhero in Persona 5.

