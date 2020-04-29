After launching a pair of freebies as part of its new Play At Home Initiative, Sony has now unveiled the May PlayStation Plus free games. While there’s still time to scoop up last month’s offerings, PlayStation Plus members will soon be able to add Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 to their PS4 library for nothing. These games will remain part of your collection for as long as your PS Plus membership is active. Head below for all the details.

May PlayStation Plus free games:

The May PlayStation Plus free games are headlined by the city-building strategy sim, Cities: Skylines. Developed by Paradox Interactive, players will need to employ strategic decision making in order to take a small, bustling community to full-on megacity status. Players must manage the ecosystem, industry, education, hydro, traffic, and much more. This one fetches $40 on PSN but will drop to free in just over a week’s time.

PlayStation Plus members are also getting Farming Simulator 19 as part of next month’s freebie PS Plus games. Once you’re done creating the sprawling city of your dreams, head out to the countryside to slow things down a bit. This one features 300 authentic vehicles and machines from John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, and Challenger. Players will maintain their own homestead including raising crops and livestock, riding horses, and much more. Farming Simulator 19 is regularly $40 on PSN.

Both of the May PlayStation Plus free games will be live on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and remain available until June 1. Last month’s PS Plus freebies, Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0, are still available for nothing until Monday, May 4. That also happens to be the last day you’ll have to download the aforementioned and very much free Play At Home titles too.

Here are all the latest details on PlayStation 5, it’s new DualSense controller, and the best ways to lock-in your pre-order. Sony also just launched a massive PSN sale at up to 50% off and you’ll find even more game deals in this morning’s roundup.

Mote details from Sony:

