Call of Duty’s latest installment, Modern Warfare, is getting its fourth season on June 3rd. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 update will bring with it quite a lot, but the main storyline begins in the campaign and continues through Special Ops. While we don’t know everything that Season 4 will entail, we do have a bit of storyline progression and some keys as to how to learn more about what’s to come.

Play through the campaign to prepare for Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4

One of my favorite aspects of the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare game was the campaign. It’s just so gripping with a fantastic story, amazing graphics, and great battles. Seriously, it’s my favorite part of the game. Season 4’s beginning takes place inside of the campaign, so if you’ve not played through yet, it’s time to do so.

You’ll find that Captain John Price and the SAS partner alongside the CIA and the Urzikstani Liberation Force to get stolen chemical weapons back from a terrorist organization. Alex, a CIA operative, is embedded with the ULF and is working with Farah, the leader of the ULF. Her brother also needs help, but the assistance comes at a high price.

Everything done throughout the campaign is to neutralize or capture Al-Qatala’s leaders and associates, “The Butcher,” “The Wolf,” and another hidden threat that must be stopped to prevent a third world war. Who funds Al-Qatala? Who is Far? What other operations will have to take place? You’ll have to play the campaign to find out.

Take on Special Ops missions to continue the story

The thing with Modern Warfare is that the story doesn’t end when the credits roll on the campaign. Special Ops will take you even further because though you won the battle, the war is far from over. Each Special Ops mission is a 4-player co-op experience where you’ll use your Operators and team up with friends, or other online gamers, to slow the spread of Al-Qatala’s influence. From the first operation to the last, this continuation of the campaign story is a fun experience that all should enjoy while playing Modern Warfare. And, it’ll help set the stage for Season 4 just like playing through the campaign will.

What to expect from Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4

The 4th season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be quite interesting. The quickening instability in Verdansk, following the fall of the Armistice, is a huge threat to world peace…maybe even a bigger threat than Al-Qatala. Captain John Price is bringing his final squad member onto his Tier One group, further setting the scene for this fantastic season. The trailer above recaps everything that we already know from playing the campaign, the chemical weapons are in the wild, Mr. Z is at large still, and alliances are still being disrupted by Al-Qatala.

We’ll get more information in the coming days of characters, but most of the information can be obtained by playing in Verdansk in Warzone or going through the campaign, multiplayer, and Special Ops in Call of Duty Modern Warfare prior to Season 4 launching.

