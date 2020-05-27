Weber iGrill 3 smart thermometer jumpstarts your summer meals at $64.50

- May. 27th 2020 3:26 pm ET

Amazon offers the Weber iGrill 3 Smart Thermometer for $64.47 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen over the last 6-months. With grilling season upon us, now is a great time to score a thermometer like this. You’ll be able to enjoy smartphone connectivity, which makes it easy to keep an eye on your food’s temperature. Notable features here include up to 250-hours of battery life and a heat resistant design up to 715-degrees. You can utilize various presets, which make it easy to ensure that your meat doesn’t overcook. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save further and go with the ThermoPro 300-foot range Wireless Remote Thermometer for $30. Regularly $35 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low by nearly $1. Notable features include a built-in LCD display with backlighting, range up to 300-feet, preset cook temperatures, and more. Includes a 3-year warranty.

Consider going with a FREE Kindle eBook to supplement your grilling this year. This eBook at Amazon will take you through all the necessary tips to help kick-off your summer grilling season.

Weber iGrill 3 features:

The Weber iGrill 3 is your answer to perfectly grilled food, every time, and mounts directly into your Genesis II or Spirit II gas grill. This app-connected thermometer allows you to monitor the doneness of up to four cuts of meat, from beginning to end, and notifies you on your smart device once food has reached the perfect temperature to serve. Measures -22°F (-30°C) to 572°F (300°C).

