Garmin’s 1440p dash cam sports voice control at $140 (Reg. $200)

- May. 28th 2020 4:07 pm ET

$200 $140
B&H is currently offering the Garmin Dash Cam 55 with voice control for $139.99 shipped. Normally $200 direct from Garmin, this beats our last mention by $15 and is the best price that we’ve tracked. This dash camera offers 1440p recording at 60FPS, which gives you ultra high-quality recording. With a 106-degree field of view, it’ll record everything in front of you without a problem. The built-in GPS and G-Sensor ensure that accident location and footage is recorded and secured, giving you peace of mind that those videos will never be overwritten. It also has voice commands and Wi-Fi-connectivity for easily transferring footage from the camera to your phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the voice control and built-in GPS for this 1080p dash camera. It’s just $48 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. While it has a lower recording resolution, 1080p is perfect for those on a tighter budget as it still offers a high-quality image at an affordable price.

Be sure to pick up the Samsung 32GB microSD Card with a bit of your savings on either dash camera. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and includes a microSD to SD adapter, which makes it easy to transfer footage from the camera to your computer.

Garmin Dash Cam 55 features:

Record extra high-definition road footage with this 3.7-megapixel Garmin dash cam. Its voice command recognition provides easy operation, and it alerts you with lane departure and forward collision warnings for driving safety. This GPS-enabled Garmin dash cam includes an 8GB microSD card and lets you capture clear details in HD, Full HD or Quad HD

