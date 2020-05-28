GEARWRENCH’s 29-piece impact socket set drops to new low at $90 (Reg. $130)

- May. 28th 2020 2:04 pm ET

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 29-piece ½-inch 6-point Deep Impact Socket Set for $89.99 shipped. Normally $130, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These sockets are made from chrome molybdenum alloy steel, which offers fantastic strength and durability. You’ll get multiple sizes of sockets here, adding essentially every size from 8mm-36mm to your toolkit. There’s even a bonus blow-molded case that has reinforced steel hinges and buckles for extra strength and security. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need something more than just sockets? The EPAUTO 45-piece Socket Set is a great alternative. It comes in at $37 shipped on Amazon and offers multiple sockets, extensions, elbows, and a 72-tooth ratchet, making it a great starting point for DIY projects.

Looking to outfit your toolkit with everything it should have? Our handy guide walks you through the best brands to consider, what power tools you need, and even explains the different types of tools available.

GEARWRENCH Deep Impact Socket Set features:

  • Off-corner loading technology to reduce fastener rounding, even after repeated use
  • Black phosphate corrosion-resistant coating, laser etched with high-visibility markings and hard stamped labels
  • 6-Point sockets with chamfered openings and an attachment port compatible with traditional ratchets

