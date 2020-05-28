Logitech’s 7.5W Wireless Charging Stand drops to a new low at under $29

Amazon is offering the Logitech POWERED Wireless Charging Stand for $28.95 shipped. Normally $70 direct, it’s been falling in price on Amazon lately. For comparison, our last mention was $44 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 7.5W Qi-enabled quick charging for iPhones and 5W for other devices, this wireless charger is perfect for your desk considering the angle it holds your phone at. It has a small physical footprint, and even works in portrait or landscape. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Anker’s PowerWave Qi Stand is a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you’re on a tighter budget. It comes in at $19 Prime shipped, though no AC adapter is included in the box. It ditches 7.5W charging for iPhone, but it ups the game to 10W on supported Android devices.

However, moving away from the stand design saves even more. The Yootech Qi Wireless Charging Pad is just $12 Prime shipped and is a great option. It offers both 7.5W and 10W fast wireless charging for iPhone and Android, while also keeping a very slim profile overall.

Logitech POWERED Wireless Charging Stand features:

Works in portrait or landscape – Securely holds iPhone in either landscape or portrait mode while charging

Qi Certified and optimized for iPhone – Optimized for delivering up to 7.5W to iPhone instead of 5W of generic Qi-chargers. Also supports most other Qi-enabled phones at 5W

Designed for effortless placement – A U-shaped cradle gently guides iPhone into place, ensuring it’s precisely aligned over the charging coil

