Home Depot takes up to 40% off Milwaukee tools, accessories, and more

Home Depot has a new Milwaukee tool sale running this weekend with up to 40% off various accessories and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the M18 Drill and Driver Combo Kit for $199. As a comparison, this is 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, along with two batteries, wall charger, and a carrying case. This makes it an excellent companion for any DIY tasks you’re trying to tackle around the house this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars. You can dive into the entire sale on this landing page or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout offer is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $379. You’d typically pay over $450 for this bundle. As summer weather approaches, now is a great time to make the switch to an all-electric setup. This bundle includes both a string trimmer and blower, which are compatible with Milwaukee’s M18 line of tools. You’ll be able to ditch the oil and gas routine for smooth sailing electric. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on just about everything Milwaukee offers at Home Depot.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox. Again, if you’re just building out a kit for the first time this year, our walkthrough has everything you need to know.

Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit features:

The 2892-22CT M18 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the 1/2 in. Compact Brushless Drill Driver (2801-20) and the 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver (2850-20). The M18 Cordless System’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry.

