Add TACKLIFE’s T8 Portable Jump Starter to your garage at $56 (Reg. $70)

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE T8 800A Portable Jump Starter for $55.99 shipped with the code 7FL2NZPR at checkout. Down from its $70 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. I can’t tell you how many times recently I’ve walked out to find the battery in my car battery dead, whether it was from not driving it for a while or that I left something on inside or my dashcam running. Having a portable jump starter like this around makes it super simple to be back up and running in no time at all. It works on up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, which should cover a majority of vehicles out there. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put AmazonBasics’ Battery Charger in your garage for just $14.50 Prime shipped. This plugs into a wall and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

However, use Anker’s PowerCore 10000 to recharge your smartphone. It’s just $20 Prime shipped, and even picking up the battery charger and the PowerCore 10000 at the same time would cost you less than today’s lead deal.

TACKLIFE T8 Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL BUT COMPACT: With 800 amps peak current, the Tacklife T8 can jump start 12V cars, SUVs, trucks or vans up to 30 times on a full charge (charging takes 4.5 hours). It’s a compact power bank (18000mAh capacity), can charge your phone with dual USB ports (one is a 5v/9v Quick Charge) and can power your other car accessories using a 12V 10A DC port.

