JBL Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker hits new low of $100, more from $75

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Bluetooth-enabled JBL Portable Speakers with prices starting at $75 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite speaker on sale is the JBL Charge 4, which drops to $99.99 today. Normally $180, it’s on sale for $140 at Amazon right now and today’s deal beats our last mention by $20. It’s also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up to 20-hours of music playback on a single charge, this speaker is perfect for backyard gatherings or days at the beach. The Charge 4 is also waterproof, which makes it perfect for using anywhere you go. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Ditch the JBL namesake to save some cash. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth Speaker is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at just $35, it also sports waterproofing for using anywhere you go. And, it even supports up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge. However, it won’t connect with other speakers to deliver a stereo or whole-home audio system like JBL can deliver.

Looking for something smart? We’ve got JBL’s Link AirPlay 2 and Assistant Speaker up to 40% off with prices starting at $77.50. Plus, we recently tracked the Lenovo Smart Clock on sale for $40 at Best Buy, so be sure to give that a look too.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

