Save up to 40% on JBL Link AirPlay 2 and Assistant speakers starting at $77.50

Target is currently offering the JBL Link Portable Smart Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at JBL direct. Target RedCard holders will be able to drop the price down to $123.49. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer is good for an up to 32% discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. With built-in Google Assistant, you’ll be able to command smart home devices, have questions answered, and more. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity offer AirPlay 2 and Chromecast features, and an IP67 water-resistant design is backed by up to 8-hours of battery life. A charging dock completes the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, B&H offers the JBL Link Music Smart Speaker for $79.95. Also available directly from JBL as well as at Best Buy and Target, where RedCard members can drop the price to $77.59. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you up to 40% and is the best we’ve seen this year. Alongside similar Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast features, there’s 8-hour battery life and more. This model sports a more compact design and lower-end audio playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of AirPlay 2 speaker discounts, right now you can still score the Bose Portable Home Speaker at its lowest price to date of $299. Compared to both of the discounted options above, you’ll enjoy higher-end sound quality and up to 12-hours of battery life. There’s also the JBL Link View for $100.

JBL Link Portable Smart Speaker features:

Link Portable delivers bold, immersive 360-degree sound for up to eight hours. Fully wireless. Take it into the garden, bathroom or kitchen. Waterproof and strong. Our sharply designed speaker can handle an accidental soak and withstand a few bumps and bruises. Keep the music flowing without interruptions or delays by streaming over your WiFi network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!