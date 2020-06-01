Dyson’s HEPA-enabled Pure Cool Fan is ready to battle summer heat at $99 off

Amazon is offering the Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier & Fan (TP01) for $299.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $99 off the going rate is within $1 lowest price we have tracked there. Once this Dyson unit has joined your household, you’ll be ready to banish 99.97% of “allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.” Air Multiplier technology is found inside, allowing it to move 77-gallons of air per second. Other features include a sleep timer, oscillation capabilities, and 10 speed settings. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without HEPA filtration, Lasko’s Bladeless Tower Fan is worth at look at $108. It stands 37-inches tall, “produces 30% more air flow than traditional tower fans,” and can be a great way to push window AC unit air around your home.

Oh, and while we’re talking Dyson, have you seen its new Pure Humidify + Cool unit? It has self-cleaning abilities and wields smart integrations that range from Alexa to Siri. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

Dyson Pure Cool features:

CAPTURES: HEPA filter removes 99. 97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0. 3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow.

