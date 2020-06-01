Flo by Moen monitors your water pressure and alerts leaks for $399 ($100 off)

Crutchfield offers the Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve for $399 shipped. That’s a $100 discount from Home Depot and other retailers. Today’s deal marks the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This unique device plugs into your water lines and tracks use, making sure that you’re conserving water where possible. It also detects leaks that can cause damage over time. With integrated smartphone connectivity, you’ll be able to see how your consumption affects bills visually. Users also get push notifications when irregularities are noted. If you’re building out a new home or replacing pipes, adding an accessory like Flo can help monitor your water from a distance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Admittedly, today’s lead deal may be a bit complex and overkill for some shoppers. If you’re looking for a simple water leak alarm, but still want smartphone connectivity, consider giving this alternative from Govee a try. If extra moisture or a leak is detected in the air, you’ll get a push notification to your phone quickly. However, you won’t find the level of precision that Flo by Moen delivers, with its guaranteed sensors that detect even one drop of water from your faucet.

Make sure to hop over to our Green Deals guide for all of that latest price drops on energy-efficient tools, thermostats, and more. With warmer weather upon us, now is a great time to transition from oil and gas to electric tools.

Flo by Moen features:

Achieve full control over the technology of your home plumbing with Flo by MOEN. Flo is a Smart Home system the first of its kind that allows you to see live water use, including water flow rates, pressure and even temperature from the Moen mobile app or on the web. The purpose is to monitor and protect your home from leaks and water damage without the need of additional sensors. If there is a burst pipe or someone leaves the water running, the app will alert you to shut the whatever off – no matter where you are. Bring smart plumbing to your home that allows you to detect any plumbing issue remotely.

