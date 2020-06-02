Arlo’s Video Doorbell falls back to all-time low at $120 (Reg. $145+)

Woot is offering the Arlo Video Doorbell for $119.99 Prime shipped. Normally $145 or so, this beats our last mention by $1 and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re already deep into the Arlo ecosystem, then it’s time to further expand your setup by picking up a video doorbell. With 2-way audio, you can have a full conversation with someone on your porch. There’s even night vision so you can see who’s there if the porch light is off. Plus, visitors can leave a voice message if you’re away and you can listen at any time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for the all-new Ring Video Doorbell to save some cash. It’s just $100 shipped and releases tomorrow. Offering 1080p video, this option ties in well with Ring’s wider ecosystem, should you be heavily invested there.

If you’re stuck in the Arlo ecosystem, and dropping $120 on a video doorbell isn’t something that interests you, we’ve got you covered. The Arlo Audio Doorbell is a great option at just $60 shipped on Amazon.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

