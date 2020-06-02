Samsung’s Alexa-enabled 4K HDR UHDTV hits all-time low at $1,098 ($200+ off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $1,097.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,300 price tag and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Samsung’s 2020 line of 4K TVs is headlined by a sleek design with minimal distractions. Notable features include 4K and HDR support, alongside native 120Hz refresh rates, and four HDMI ports. One other notable spec here is the inclusion of Alexa support, so you can leverage your smart home to control this Ultra HDTV. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp.

AMBIENT MODE +: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info.

