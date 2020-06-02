Score sunglasses from Oakley, SMITH, and more up to 60% off at Steep and Cheap

The Steep and Cheap Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off SMITH, Oakley, Electric, Costa, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Warm weather is upon us and it’s time to update your sunglasses for a new season. One of our top picks from this sale is the Oakley Holston Prizm Sunglasses that are marked down to $130 and originally was priced at $186. These sunglasses are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them, and the dark grey coloring is trendy. It also features a polarized lens and a durable frame for outdoor sports. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap.

Our top picks for men include:

Another great deal is the women’s SMITH Eclipse ChromaPop Sunglasses that are marked down to $75. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $169. This style is another trendy piece with an added brow bar and gold coloring.

Our top picks for women include:

