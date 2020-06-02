Under Armour Liner 2.0 Gloves drop to $12.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25)

- Jun. 2nd 2020 1:48 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Liner 2.0 Gloves in the color gray for $12.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These gloves have tech touch fabric that lets you use your devices without taking them off. It also has water-repellant material to help keep you comfortable. Best of all, they have ribbed cuffs and and palms for extra protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews. Score even more deals below the jump.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Hanes Men’s 6-pack of FreshIQ X-Temp Socks for just $8.24. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at up to $12 and that’s the lowest we’ve seen since December. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Under Armour’s Liner 2.0 Gloves feature:

  • Thin, fitted liner gloves can be worn on their own or as a first layer under heavier gloves in harsher conditions
  • UA Storm finish repels rain & snow without sacrificing breathability
  • Ultra soft knit fabric with a smooth exterior & a plush interior for just the right amount of warmth
  • Tech Touch print on thumbs & fingers allow you to use touch screen devices without taking your gloves off
  • Ribbed wrist cuffs for enhanced protection & a snug, comfortable fit

