Sony came out of nowhere at the tail end of last year with its new DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. The add-on device attaches to any DualShock 4 controller to provide additional controls and a mini OLED display. While the device has been mostly sold out and very hard to get since it was released, all of that changes today as it is now in-stock at Best Buy. More details below.

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment now in stock:

Initially released back January 2020, the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment is now in-stock at Best Buy for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Walmart’s listing is also available but the price keeps jumping from the $30 MSRP to a bloated $56, and Amazon is still listed as out of stock.

While it might be a bit gimmicky-looking to some gamers, this is essentially Sony’s last-ditch effort to provide its gamers something like the Xbox Elite controller. It attaches to your existing DS4 via the 3.5mm headphone jack (with audio pass-through) and provides a pair of paddle like controls that can be completely customized. Head over to our announcement coverage for a complete break down of what this thing is capable of.

Once you have secured your DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, be sure to hit up the 2020 Days of Play sale. Sony is now offering up to 50% off games, as well as deep deals on headsets and subscription services. All of the details on that can be found right here.

This week’s PlayStation 5 showcase might be cancelled, but you can still check out the in-depth look at PS5 specs, the DualSense controller, and our guide for the best ways to pre-order PS5.

More on the Back Button Attachment:

Play to your full potential with this Sony DualShock 4 back button attachment. The two programmable buttons offer intuitive precision control in remapping functions on the fly, while the OLED screen provides information about current button assignments. This Sony DualShock 4 back button attachment features a headset pass-through that delivers crystal-clear communication.

