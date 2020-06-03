Sony has now launched its wide-ranging Days of Play 2020 sale. The yearly sales event is a great time to catch up on your back catalogue with a series of discounted Playstation Hits games and more. While we are usually accustomed to seeing a smattering of PlayStation 4 console and hardware offers, with PS5 right around the corner it looks like Sony has decided to focus on the games, some of its first-party headsets, and subscription services this year. Head below for a closer look.

Much like year’s past, the 2020 Days of Play sale will span from today through June 17 and hit most of the major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and others. The clear highlight from this year’s event would have to be the PlayStation Hits games — a series of well received first-party PS4 games that now carry a regular $20 MSRP — which are now 50% off. This is great chance to score some physical copies of these PS4 classics before we jump into the next generation. The list below carries some of our top picks.

Days of Play Game Deals:

Days of Play Hardware Deals:

PlayStation Plus/Now:

Sony is also offering 30% off 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships as well as 30% off 12-months of PlayStation Now. While you will find the PS Now deal live directly from Sony right here, the usual $60 price tag is now down to $41.99 at Amazon as well.

As for PlayStation Plus, the official Days of Play price isn’t nearly as good as our ongoing 1-year offer. Available direct from Sony and over at Amazon, this official price drop has the 1-year sub down at $41.99, but you can score 12-months for just over $34 with free digit delivery right here.

We will update this post throughout the day if more notable Days of Play deals pop-up, and be sure to visit our latest console game deals roundup for even more. This week’s PlayStation 5 showcase is now cancelled, in the meantime check out the in-depth look at PS5 specs, the brand new DualSense controller, and our guide for the best ways to pre-order PS5.

More Details from Sony on the Days of Play event:

From June 3-17, you’ll find great deals on a selection of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR* exclusive games, as well as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now memberships at participating retailers across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last. U.S. customers can also shop Days of Plays deals directly from our online store at PlayStation.com.

