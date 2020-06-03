Sega Game Gear Micro set to arrive with iconic titles including Sonic

Have you had enough of those retro console re-releases yet? Well, buckle up, because Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary with yet another retro remake. The at-times maligned Game Gear Micro is set to make a return this year. Perhaps best known for its failed attempt to overtake the iconic Game Boy from Nintendo, this handheld console from Sega is looking to make a splash the second time around. If you’re not familiar, this particular console fits its name, as it is truly micro, fitting in the palm of your hand. This 8-bit system is capable of running a number of notable titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog and more. We have full details, release notes, and pricing down below on the new Sega game Gear Micro.

Sega looks to Game Gear Micro re-release

We expected Sega to have a few exciting promotions going for its 60th anniversary this year. But with all that’s happened around the world, there was also a good chance that those plans could have been curbed. Late yesterday a listing went up for the Game Gear Micro and we subsequently received more details overnight as Sega released a video further showing off the retro console.

Game Gear Micro has always had a unique place in the lore of retro gaming consoles. The 1.15-inch display stands as one of the smallest ever released, giving it a somewhat cult following only furthered by its struggles to unseat Nintendo in the 80s and 90s.

Sega will be releasing a pretty accurate recreation, which has a total footprint of 80mm x 43mm x 20mm with a single mono speaker and a built-in headphone jack. You have the choice of powering up via USB or AAA batteries, although details on run-time seem to pretty slim at this point.

The color 1.15-inch is, well, micro particularly when compared to the larger 2-inch Game Boy Micro display. Sega is thankfully including a miniature version of its Big Window magnifying-glass accessory.

Here’s a full breakdown on each of the releases, which arrive includes four colorways loaded with a few games each. You’ll be stuck with the pre-loaded titles, so choose wisely between colors and which games are included.

Black:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Puyo Puyo 2

Out Run

Royal Stone

Yellow:

Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he

Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya

Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict

Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

Blue:

Sonic Chaos

Gunstar Heroes

Sylvan Tale

Baku Baku Animal

Red:

Revelations: The Demon Slayer

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The GG Shinobi

Columns

Pricing and availability

It’s been confirmed that Sega will release the Game Gear Micro in October overseas for Japan customers with a price of 4,980 yen. That works out to roughly $50 here stateside. No details have been announced on a potential United States release.

Source: The Verge

