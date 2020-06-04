Keep your tools organized in CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer chest at $100 (Reg. $179)

Ace Hardware is offering Ace Rewards members (free to join) the CRAFTSMAN 1000 Series 5-drawer Steel Tool Chest for $99.99 shipped. Normally $179 at Lowe’s, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re just starting out with collection of DIY tools, or maybe you’ve got a few bags or boxes that have your existing kit in them, it’s time to upgrade. This chest has five individual drawers and a large cabinet on the bottom, giving you plenty of room to store all of your gear. Each drawer can support up to 30-pounds, which is more than enough for those just beginning their DIY journeys. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Already have a tool chest, but looking to pick up something to help further organize your setup? Well, this drill charging station is a garage essential. It holds up to five drills and even has an integrated power strip for charging batteries. It’ll ensure your gear is always ready to rock for any project. Plus, at $76, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Not sure what tools you should have in order to properly fill out your new tool chest, we’ve got you covered. Our in-depth guide walks you through brands, types of tools, and more.

CRAFTSMAN Tool Chest features:

The Craftsman 5 Drawer Tool Center provides an excellent value for all tool storage needs. 5 Drawers provide storage for hand tools and power tool accessories. Bulk storage area for larger items. Craftsman products are being engineered and manufactured in the USA, using materials from around the world. Our top of-the-line metal tool chests and rolling cabinets are coming off assembly lines in Sedalia, Missouri. These tool storage products are designed and built to protect the tools you rely on.

