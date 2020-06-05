This dash cam records in 1080p + has loop recording, more for $28 (Reg. $45)

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $27.89 shipped with the code DH9L7KKW and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $45, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering 1080p recording, this dash camera is great for capturing the road ahead as you take off on your summer vacations. Loop recording ensures that you never run out of room on your SD card, as it just overwrites the oldest footage to make room for new captures. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to grab Samsung’s 32GB microSD card. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and will easily store your recorded footage. Don’t worry about running out of room, because, as noted above, the dash camera automatically deletes the oldest footage to make room for new.

Something else to consider grabbing is this air vent phone mount. It goes in your car and holds your smartphone within arm’s reach, making it easy to monitor navigation, change the song, or make a call. At just $12 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

1080P FULL HD DASH CAM – Simultaneous recording with Super High Resolution 1080P FHD Lens, and 3 inch large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.

170° SUPER WIDE ANGLE – This car driving recorder employs 170° super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.

BUILT IN G-SENSOR – With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!