Nixplay Seed Digital Picture Frame relives precious memories: $119 (Reg. $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Nixplay Seed 10-inch Digital Picture Frame for $118.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $170 price tag and the best we’ve seen at Amazon in over 6-months. Those looking to relive family memories, vacations, and more will want to consider picking up this popular digital picture frame. You can playback both videos and still images here, all of which is transferred from the free iOS and Android app. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider downgrading to the Feelcare 7-inch Digital Picture Frame. You’ll find many of the same features here, however, you can trim nearly $20 off the lead deal. It’s a great alternative if you’re not wanting to break the $100 mark but still want to see what all the fuss is about with these nifty digital frames. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nixplay Seed features:

GIFT A NIXPLAY SEED FRAME AND STAY CONNECTED: Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance

SHARE PHOTOS AND VIDEO PRIVATELY, SAFELY: Share images to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Send unique photos or playlists to separate frames and grow your private family sharing network

PRINT PHOTO SERVICE WITH FUJI: The Nixplay App for iOS and Android gives you full control over your frame; Connect to Google Photos to ensure your frame is always up to date; Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram also supported from website

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!