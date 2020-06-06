Apple’s Smart Keyboard for prev-gen 9.7- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $93

- Jun. 6th 2020 9:48 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro with prices from $93 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the 12.9-inch model, which drops to $119.99. Originally fetching $169, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in new condition. Compatible with both 1st and 2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this case gives you the ability to become more productive and essentially turn your tablet into a pseudo-laptop. You’ll also find the 9.7-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard on sale for $92.99, which is great if you’ve yet to upgrade to Apple’s latest offerings.

Do you need a keyboard for your iPad, but have a different model or just want to save some more cash? Logitech’s Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard is a great option. It’s just $35 shipped at Amazon and offers a slim design and universal compatibility, making it a great investment.

Looking for the latest and greatest? Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers Face ID, insane processing power, an edge-to-edge screen, and even USB-C. While it’s not the 2020 model, it does give you nearly everything Apple’s brand-new tablet does. The 512GB version is on sale for $899 right now, which saves you quite a bit over its original $1,349 price tag.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

  • The Smart Keyboard combines an array of new technologies and materials to create a keyboard like no other
  • It’s a full‑size keyboard that’s fully portable, and connects to iPad Pro with the Smart Connector, an innovative new interface that allows for a two‑way exchange of power and data
  • Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done it folds together to create a slim lightweight cover.

From $93
